China confident epidemic will soon be over: deputy foreign minister

MUNICH (Reuters) - China is confident the coronavirus epidemic will be over soon and that the impact will be only temporary on its economy, which will rebound strongly, Qin Gang, China’s vice minister of foreign affairs said on Saturday.

“The impact of the epidemic on the Chinese economy will be short term and temporary,” he said at the Munich Security Conference.

“When the epidemic is over, the subdued consumer demand will be released rapidly and the economy will rebound strongly.”