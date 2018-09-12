FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 9:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany denies mulling state fund to fend off unwanted foreign investment

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is not mulling the creation of a sovereign wealth fund to buy company stakes, the economy ministry said on Wednesday after a newspaper reported that officials had floated the idea to beat predatory Chinese and Gulf investors to German assets.

“There are no considerations or plans in the federal government to establish a ‘sovereign wealth fund’ with the aim of financing government stakes in companies,” an economy ministry spokeswoman said when asked to comment on the report by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). [L5N1VY15L]

“Germany is open to foreign direct investment and supports the freedom of international capital flows,” the spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
