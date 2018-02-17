FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 10:30 AM / in 17 hours

Don't tangle up Brexit, security issues, EU tells UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union should resolve trade and other issues related to Britain’s exit from the bloc separately from discussions about a security pact with the U.K., European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said on Saturday.

“We need a security alliance between the UK and the EU, but we can’t mix that question up with other questions relating to Brexit,” Juncker told the annual Munich Security Conference.

“I wouldn’t like to put security policy considerations with trade policy considerations in one hat. I understand why some would like to do that, but we don’t want to,” he said.

(This story has been refiled to fix the headline.)

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Thomas Escritt

