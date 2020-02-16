World News
Libya arms embargo is a 'joke', says U.N. official

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Stephanie Williams, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya, arrive to hold a news conference after a follow-up meeting of the international committee on Libya, in Munich, Germany, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH (Reuters) - Violations of an arms embargo in Libya have become a joke and it is imperative that those who breach it are held to account, a senior U.N. official said on Sunday.

“The arms embargo has become a become a joke, we all really need to step up here,” U.N. Deputy Special Representative to Libya Stephanie Williams told a news conference in Munich.

“It’s complicated because there are violations by land, sea and air, but it needs to be monitored and there needs to be accountability.”

