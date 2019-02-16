Pence presses Merkel over Nordstream, Iran deal

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is seen outside Hotel Bayerischer Hof during Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday he told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Europe and the United States need to stand together against Iran and he reiterated Washington’s opposition to the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline.

Pence told reporters he “talked about all of the issues” including the pipeline under construction between Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea, a project Washington has urged Berlin to abandon.

“We cannot strengthen the West by becoming dependent on the East,” Pence said.