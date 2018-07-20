FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 20, 2018 / 3:09 PM / in 41 minutes

Nobody killed in incident in northern Germany, perpetrator in custody: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said on Twitter that nobody had been killed in an incident on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck on Friday and added that the perpetrator was in police custody.

“There was an incident on a public bus in Luebeck Kuecknitz,” said police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Luebeck is located. “No one was injured.”

They added: “The perpetrator was overpowered and is in police custody.”

German local newspaper Luebecker Nachrichten cited attorney general Ulla Hingst as saying: “Nothing can be ruled out, including a terrorist background.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.