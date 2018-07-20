Nobody killed in incident in northern Germany, perpetrator in custody: police

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said on Twitter that nobody had been killed in an incident on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck on Friday and added that the perpetrator was in police custody.

“There was an incident on a public bus in Luebeck Kuecknitz,” said police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Luebeck is located. “No one was injured.”

They added: “The perpetrator was overpowered and is in police custody.”

German local newspaper Luebecker Nachrichten cited attorney general Ulla Hingst as saying: “Nothing can be ruled out, including a terrorist background.”