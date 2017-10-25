FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German police find guns, ammunition in raid of suspected Islamist militant
October 25, 2017 / 8:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

German police find guns, ammunition in raid of suspected Islamist militant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police confiscated large amounts of guns and ammunition in a Tuesday evening sweep of four locations in Berlin linked to a 40-year-old German man suspected of belonging to militant Islamist circles, police said on Wednesday.

Germany was hit by several Islamist militant attacks in 2016, including one in Berlin in December in which a Tunisian man shot dead a Polish lorry driver and then killed 11 more people by driving the stolen truck into a Christmas market.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has warned of further attacks by radicalized Muslims given growing numbers of foreign fighters returning from war zones in Syria and Iraq.

Police said prosecutors were brought into the case given concerns that the seized weapons could have been used for an attack, but no information about a specific plan had been found thus far.

The investigation will continue and the suspect will go before a judge on Wednesday. The name of the suspect was not provided, as is customary in Germany.

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix the headline)

Reporting By Riham Alkousaa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

