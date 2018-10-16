FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 16, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

German police: Witness statements suggest Cologne suspect had links to IS

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police said on Tuesday that witness statements suggested the man who took a woman hostage in Cologne on Monday had links to Islamic State but no other evidence to that effect had been discovered so far.

“We derived the link between the suspect and Islamic State from witness statements,” senior Cologne police official Klaus-Stephan Becker told a news conference.

He said police had searched the suspect’s home, where they found large supplies of gasoline and Arabic writing on the walls: “We found Arabic letters on the wall with Muslim references but not Islamist ones, and in particular no references to IS.”

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.