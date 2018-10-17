FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Evidence suggests hostage-taker in Cologne had Islamist motive: prosecutor

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Wednesday that there was sufficient evidence so far to suggest that the Syrian man who took a woman hostage in Cologne on Monday had a radical Islamist motive.

FILE PHOTO: German police vehicles are parked near the main train station in Cologne, Germany, October 15, 2018, after the train station was closed after hostage-taking. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The chief federal prosecutor said this was partly based on statements from witnesses, who said the man had said he was a member of Islamic State and wanted to travel to the group in Syria.

The man had demanded via telephone to be allowed to travel to IS in Syria, the prosecutor said.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

