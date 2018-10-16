FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 2:08 PM / a minute ago

German police confirm Syrian man was hostage-taker in Cologne incident

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police on Tuesday confirmed that the man who took a woman hostage in the western city of Cologne on Monday was a 55-year-old Syrian man who arrived in Germany in 2015.

FILE PHOTO: German Police walk near the main train station in Cologne, Germany, October 15, 2018, after the train station was closed after hostage-taking. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Senior Cologne police official Klaus-Stephan Becker told a news conference that a Syrian passport found at the scene of the hostage-taking belonged to the man, who had been granted refugee status.

Cologne deputy police president Miriam Brauns said the man was in a coma following emergency surgery so could not be interrogated.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

