BERLIN (Reuters) - The main train station in the western German city of Cologne has been closed due to an ongoing police operation, state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Monday after police said they were investigating a suspected hostage-taking.

German special Police walks near the main train station in Cologne, Germany, October 15, 2018, after the train station was closed after hostage-taking. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

“A police operation is delaying rail traffic, the main station in Cologne is closed,” Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter, adding it did not know how long the police operation would last.