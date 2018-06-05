FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

German police give all clear after Berlin school alarm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police gave the all clear on Tuesday after sealing off and searching a primary school in Berlin and the surrounding area, prompted by a phone call alerting the authorities to two ‘suspicious people’ entering the school.

German armed policemen secure the parameter after they have sealed off a primary school and the surrounding area due to a potentially "dangerous situation", in Berlin, Germany, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“There is no dangerous object or dangerous person in the school. All the pupils and teachers are safe,” said a police spokesman. Earlier, the police had said they were investigating a potentially “dangerous situation”.

Pupils were taken out of the school in Gesundbrunnen, a northern district of the capital, and taken to a nearby church.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Richard Balmforth

