January 30, 2019 / 11:18 AM / in 2 hours

German interior minister: Arrested Iraqis did explosion tests

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The three Iraqi citizens arrested by German police were trying to build a bomb and carried out explosion experiments, Germany’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told journalists on Wednesday.

German prosecutors earlier said they arrested three Iraqis suspected of planning an Islamist-motivated attack.

Seehofer said it was yet unclear whether the suspects could have links to any terrorist organizations, but said that the fact that they could have tried to build a bomb could be qualified as “danger of terrorism”.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

