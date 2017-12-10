FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin police say bags of bullets found near Christmas market not linked to terrorism
December 10, 2017 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Berlin police say bags of bullets found near Christmas market not linked to terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no reason to suspect that two bags of bullets found near a Christmas market and mosque in western Berlin have anything to do with terrorism and the find was related neither to the market nor to the mosque, police said on Sunday.

Asked about a possible link with terrorism, a police spokesman said: “Not at all.”

“Ammunition is always being found in Berlin,” he added. “Somebody was probably clearing their cellar out and found something from their grandfather.”

Germany is on high alert for militant attacks, nearly a year after a Tunisian Islamist rammed a hijacked truck into a Christmas market in central Berlin, killing 11 people as well as the driver. Earlier this month, experts made safe a device filled with nails that was delivered to a pharmacy near a Christmas market in the German city of Potsdam near Berlin.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans

