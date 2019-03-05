Friend of German market attacker charged with bomb plot: prosecutor

FILE PHOTO: Visitors silently observe in front of a memorial at the site of the Christmas market's truck attack, which killed 12 people and injured many others two years ago on December 19, at Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin, Germany, December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - A 31-year-old Russian who knew the perpetrator of the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack has been charged with plotting to bomb another target in Germany, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The Russian suspect, identified as Magomed-Ali C., was accused of planning the bomb attack with Tunisian Anis Amri - the man who plowed a truck through shoppers in December 2016, killing 12 people - and a French man, identified as Clement B.

Prosecutors gave no detail on where they suspected the group was planning to attack or when.

Magomed-Ali C. had stored large quantities of the explosive triacetone triperoxide or TATP in his Berlin apartment in October 2016, the prosecutors added.

There was no immediate comment from him or any lawyer representing him.

TATP, an unstable homemade explosive, has been used by militants in several attacks in western Europe, including in Manchester, Britain, in May 2017, Brussels in 2016 and Paris in 2015.

Amri was shot dead by police in Italy days after the attack in Berlin.

The Russian has been in custody pending investigations in Berlin since August.

The suspect identified as Clement B. was arrested in France in April 2017, the prosecutors said.