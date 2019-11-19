German police arrest Syrian suspected of planning attack

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year old Syrian man suspected of exchanging bomb building material through an Islamist messenger group with the aim of planning an attack, police and prosecutors said.

Police special forces searched the apartment of the suspect in Berlin who had started to buy chemicals and other materials needed to build an explosive device, the general prosecutors’ office said.

“This (device) was meant to be detonated at an unknown time at an unknown location in Germany to kill as many people as possible,” prosecutors said.

German police last Tuesday detained three people in the western city of Offenbach on suspicion of planning a bomb attack for the Islamic State militant group.