German police evacuate 500 train passengers due to bomb threat

BERLIN (Reuters) - Some 500 passengers have been evacuated from a train in Germany due to a bomb threat, police said on Twitter on Friday, adding that they had also cleared some platforms at a station in Frankfurt.

The passengers were all evacuated safely from the train in Germany’s financial capital, police said.

Police stopped the high-speed train that was travelling from Zurich to the northern German city of Kiel at Frankfurt Sued - a station in southern Frankfurt - after they received a bomb threat via phone, a police spokesman said.

He said police were searching the train but had not yet found anything suspicious. He said he could not provide further details.