German police say suspicious device found on train near Cologne not explosive

BERLIN (Reuters) - Police in Germany said on Saturday a suspicious device found on a regional train overnight near the western city of Cologne was not explosive and did not pose a threat.

A statement said bomb specialists investigated the object, which contained nails and black powder, after it was discovered by a cleaner in a cardboard box hidden in one of the train’s compartments.

Bild newspaper had reported earlier that the device was a home-made bomb capable of causing serious injuries.

Federal police sniffer dogs confirmed the location and special forces x-rayed the box, it reported.

The newspaper cited investigators as saying it was still unclear whether it was a failed terrorist attack or an attempted blackmail threat.

Germany celebrated the 30th anniversary of its reunification on Saturday.