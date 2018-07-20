FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Injuries, some serious, after suspected knife attack on German bus: newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - At least 14 people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck, the local Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported on Friday.

Earlier, police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Luebeck is located, tweeted that there was a major police deployment underway in the city.

“There is currently a major police deployment in Luebeck,” the police force wrote. “We are examining the situation and will give more information later.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

