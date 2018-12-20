Ten hurt as car plows into bus stop in western Germany: police

BERLIN (Reuters) - A car plowed into a bus stop in the western German town of Recklinghausen on Thursday and the driver and nine other people had been injured, police said.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash, police said. One person was seriously injured.

Germany has been on high alert since December 2016, when a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed it into a crowded market place, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.