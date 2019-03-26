Town halls across Germany evacuated after threats: police

BERLIN (Reuters) - Town halls in several German cities were evacuated on Tuesday after threats, in some cases bomb threats, were received by email overnight, a number of police forces said.

“A threat against the city of Augsburg has been received, the town hall has been cleared, we are investigating,” tweeted police in the southern city of Augsburg.

Police posted similar tweets from western Neunkirchen and Kaiserslautern, eastern Chemnitz and central Goettingen.

Bild daily cited one police force as saying the threat level was unchanged.