FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 16, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Twelve injured in company incident in Germany: police

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Twelve people were injured in an accident involving hazardous goods at a company in Sternenfels, western Germany, on Tuesday, police said.

The police urged people to stay away from the area, warning that there was a toxic threat.

A police spokeswoman said she did not know which company was involved.

Local newspaper Pforzheimer Zeitung said the incident happened at metal company alutec but a representative of the firm said she could not confirm the incident.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.