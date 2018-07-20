Low water still hampering Rhine, Danube river shipping in Germany

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Water levels on the Rhine and Danube in Germany remain low after dry weather and freight vessels cannot sail fully loaded on the rivers, traders said on Friday.

The Rhine is too shallow for normal sailings from Cologne to south Germany, traders said. All of the German section of the Danube is too shallow for full loads, they said.

Shallow water means vessel operators impose surcharges on freight rates, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including grains, minerals, coal and oil products including heating oil. The Danube is a major route for east European grain exports to west Europe.