Shooting in Germany was anti-Semitic attack: interior minister

FILE PHOTO: German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attends the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday that a shooting in eastern Germany was anti-Semitic, adding that federal prosecutors who have taken on the investigation thought there were signs that it could be a right-wing extremist attack.

Two people were killed in shooting attacks on a synagogue and a nearby kebab shop in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday. The violence occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the calendar in Judaism when Jews fast, seeking atonement.

“Based on current information, we have to assume that it was at least an anti-Semitic attack. According to the federal prosecutors’ office, there are enough indications that it was possibly a right-wing extremist motive. They have taken over the investigations,” Seehofer said in a statement.