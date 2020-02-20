World News
February 20, 2020 / 11:31 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Leader of Merkel's party says xenophobia is poisoning our society

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

PARIS (Reuters) - The leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Thursday that xenophobia was a growing problem in Germany after a suspected right-wing extremist shot nine people dead in two shisha bars.

“It’s poison to see people as opponents, to see yourself as better than others, to see fellow citizens as foreigners - that’s a poison that is increasingly penetrating society and can ultimately lead to these crimes,” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below