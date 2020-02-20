Indications of far-right motive for German shooting rampage: prosecutors

KARLRSUHE, Germany (Reuters) - There are indications that a gunman who shot dead nine people in shisha bars in Hanau in an overnight rampage had a far-right motive, German federal prosecutors said on Thursday.
“Federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation and there are indications of a right-wing extremist background,” said a spokesman for the prosecutors.
Police believe the gunman returned home after his rampage and shot himself.
Reporting by Ursula Knapp; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin