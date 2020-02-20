World News
February 20, 2020 / 8:23 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Indications of far-right motive for German shooting rampage: prosecutors

1 Min Read

KARLRSUHE, Germany (Reuters) - There are indications that a gunman who shot dead nine people in shisha bars in Hanau in an overnight rampage had a far-right motive, German federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

“Federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation and there are indications of a right-wing extremist background,” said a spokesman for the prosecutors.

Police believe the gunman returned home after his rampage and shot himself.

Reporting by Ursula Knapp; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below