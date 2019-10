German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a gathering at the New Synagogue in Berlin, Germany, October 9, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle. REUTERS/Christian Mang

NUREMBERG, Germany (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she was shocked by a shooting near a synagogue in eastern Germany in which two people were killed, and stressed that anti-Semitism had no place in German society.

“Hatred, racism and anti-Semitism have no place in our country,” Merkel said, adding that the state needed to use all available means to take action against hatred.