World News
February 20, 2020 / 9:45 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

German state minister: Owner of car used to flee shooting was 43-year-old German

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German interior minister of the state of Hesse said the owner of the car used to leave the scene of a shooting in Hanau that left nine people dead was a 43-year-old German man from that town.

Peter Beuth said the car was found at the owner’s address and when a special task force entered it, they found two further people dead - the suspect and his 72-year-old mother.

Police said their information suggested the gunman had committed suicide at his home after fleeing in a car. He is a suspected right-wing extremist.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

