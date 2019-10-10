German president, at synagogue gunman attacked, says: 'We must protect Jewish life'

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks to the media outside the synagogue in Halle, Germany October 10, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

HALLE, Germany (Reuters) - Germans need to stand together against extremist violence and protect Jewish life, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Thursday after visiting a synagogue where a gunman began an attack a day earlier in which he killed two people.

“Today is a day of shame and disgrace,” Steinmeier said outside the synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.

“I’m very sure the overwhelming majority of this society in Germany wants Jewish life to be part of this country ... We must stand together long-term against violence like we experienced here yesterday. We must protect Jewish life.”