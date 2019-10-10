German prosecutor says shooting suspect wanted to carry out massacre, inspire others

German special police escorts Stephan B., suspected of killing two people in a shooting in Halle October 9, 2019, as he arrives prior to a hearing at the Federal Court in Karlsruhe, Germany, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s federal prosecutor said on Thursday that Stephan B., the man suspected of an attack on a synagogue in eastern Germany on Wednesday that killed two people, wanted to carry out a massacre in the synagogue and inspire others to similar attacks.

“What we experienced yesterday was terrorism. According to our findings, the suspect Stephan B. aimed to carry out a massacre,” the federal prosecutor, Peter Frank, said.

He said the suspect seemed to have built several of his own weapons and explosives were found in his car.