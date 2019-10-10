World News
October 10, 2019 / 12:51 PM / a minute ago

German prosecutor says shooting suspect wanted to carry out massacre, inspire others

1 Min Read

German special police escorts Stephan B., suspected of killing two people in a shooting in Halle October 9, 2019, as he arrives prior to a hearing at the Federal Court in Karlsruhe, Germany, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

KARLSRUHE, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s federal prosecutor said on Thursday that Stephan B., the man suspected of an attack on a synagogue in eastern Germany on Wednesday that killed two people, wanted to carry out a massacre in the synagogue and inspire others to similar attacks.

“What we experienced yesterday was terrorism. According to our findings, the suspect Stephan B. aimed to carry out a massacre,” the federal prosecutor, Peter Frank, said.

He said the suspect seemed to have built several of his own weapons and explosives were found in his car.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below