Suspected German gunman posted 'deeply racist' manifesto: prosecutor

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German man suspected of killing nine people overnight in a shooting rampage before turning the gun on his mother and himself had posted a manifesto online with conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, the public prosecutor general said.

“On the suspected perpetrator’s home page, he had put up video messages and a kind of manifesto that, in addition to obscure thoughts and absurd conspiracy theories, pointed to deeply racist views,” Public Prosecutor General Peter Frank told reporters.