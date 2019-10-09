World News
German federal prosecutors taking over investigations after shooting in Halle: Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are taking over the investigation after a shooting in the east German city of Halle, magazine Der Spiegel said on its website, a procedural step which indicates a possible link of the attack to terrorism under German law.

Germany’s federal prosecution office was not immediately available for comment.

Two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday and police said they had detained one person.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Riham Alkousaa

