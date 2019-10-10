World News
October 10, 2019

Threat of right-wing terrorism 'very high' in Germany: minister

FILE PHOTO: German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attends a news conference a day after a man killed an 8-year-old boy by pushing him on to train tracks at Frankfurt's main train station, in Berlin, Germany July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

HALLE, Germany (Reuters) - Germany’s interior minister on Thursday warned after a gunman killed two people near a synagogue in the east of the country that the threat of anti-Semitism and right-wing terrorism was very high.

“We unfortunately have to face the truth, which - for some time already - is that the threat of anti-Semitism, right-wing extremism, and right-wing terrorism is very high,” Horst Seehofer told a news conference in Halle.

