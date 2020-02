A police officer walks outside the Midnight Shisha bar after a shooting in Hanau, near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Many of the victims of the shooting in the German town of Hanau had an immigrant background, German magazine Focus said based on a report from news agency dpa that cited security sources.

A suspected right-wing extremist shot nine people dead in two shisha bars in an overnight rampage through a German city before, police believe, returning home and killing himself.