Four injured in Berlin shooting, police say

BERLIN (Reuters) -Four people were injured in a shooting in the German capital Berlin in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
A police spokeswoman said four people were taken to hospital in the altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district, adding there was no indication of a political motive.
The Berlin fire service said earlier on Twitter that three people were seriously injured in the shooting.
Reporting by Ralf Banser; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by William Mallard
