German police shoot man at Berlin Cathedral

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police on Sunday shot a man who had rampaged through the Berlin Cathedral, police in the German capital said on Twitter, urging the public not to spread rumors.

German media said police were called to the Berliner Dom, a major tourist attraction on the historic Museum Island, after a dispute between two people there.

“In the Berliner Dom in the city center our colleagues opened fire on a rampaging man shortly after 1600,” Berlin police said on twitter. “He was injured in the legs. Please avoid rumors.”

The Tagesspiegel newspaper said two people had been injured, the suspect and a man he had attacked.