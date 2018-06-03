FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 3, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

German police shoot man at Berlin Cathedral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German police on Sunday shot a man who had rampaged through the Berlin Cathedral, police in the German capital said on Twitter, urging the public not to spread rumors.

German media said police were called to the Berliner Dom, a major tourist attraction on the historic Museum Island, after a dispute between two people there.

“In the Berliner Dom in the city center our colleagues opened fire on a rampaging man shortly after 1600,” Berlin police said on twitter. “He was injured in the legs. Please avoid rumors.”

The Tagesspiegel newspaper said two people had been injured, the suspect and a man he had attacked.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Scot Stevenson; Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by David Stamp/David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.