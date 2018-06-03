FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 3, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

German policeman shoots man at Berlin Cathedral: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German policeman shot a man at the Berlin Cathedral on Sunday, German media reported, adding that the circumstances of the incident remained unclear.

Video footage posted on social media showed armed policemen cordoning off the area around the cathedral and two ambulances parked at its entrance, a tourist attraction in the German capital.

“A shot was fired in the Berlin Cathedral,” a police spokeswoman told Reuters, declining to give further details.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.