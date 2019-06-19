German network agency approves solar power projects

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s federal network agency on Wednesday reported it had approved 14 bids for a solar power capacity of 205 megawatts (MW) in this year’s third solar auction.

The majority of the approved capacity was for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state in the northeast, at an average price of 5.47 euros ($0.0613) cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), down from 6.59 cents awarded in the previous round.

The auction for initially 150 MW was oversubscribed and the bigger award resulted from one big single bid exceeding the limit but nevertheless being successful, it said.