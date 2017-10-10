FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADM expanding output of GMO-free soymeal in Germany
October 10, 2017 / 12:14 PM / in 10 days

ADM expanding output of GMO-free soymeal in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG (Reuters) - U.S. agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co. said it will make further investments to produce more high-protein soymeal free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs) at its Straubing crushing plant in Germany.

The world's largest corn mill of global grain company Archer Daniels Midland is pictured in Decatur, Illinois March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Karl Plume

“The decision to invest in the production of non-GMO high-protein soybean meal is a logical step after the successful implementation of non-GMO soybean processing at the site in May 2016,” said Jon Turney, general manager, European soybean crush at ADM in a statement.

“The demand for non-GMO soybean meal from European soybeans is steadily growing. With the production of non-GMO high-protein soybean meal, ADM will be able to better meet the needs of its poultry feed customers, as well as the dairy and pig feed markets.”

No details of the size of investment or plant capacity were given.

Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
