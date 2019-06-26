Germany: We'd like to extend mandate of Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity

FILE PHOTO: Steel rolls are pictured at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany would like to extend the mandate for the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity - made up of G20 countries and other industrialized nations - a government official said on Wednesday, but added that this would be difficult.

Steel is being diverted to Europe as a result of U.S. tariffs of 25% and the European Union needs to act, European steel industry chiefs said earlier this month. Steel imports into the EU have more than doubled since 2013 while demand had increased only marginally and is seen falling in 2019, they said.