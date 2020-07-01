Deutsche Boerse says software glitch caused trading outage

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - The reappearance of a software glitch that was first seen in April was behind a nearly three hour outage on Wednesday on Germany’s electronic trading platform Xetra, the exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said.

The issue resulted from a problem with third-party software and has been fixed, Deutsche Boerse said.

“The system is now running stably and we expect it to remain so,” Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday.

The technical snag on Wednesday follows one of the exchange operator’s longest outages in April when the Frankfurt stock market was halted for more than four hours.

Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said after the April blackout that the stock exchange had taken precautions to avoid such a breakdown in the future.

The interruption in the fully-electronic cash market trading system affected stock exchanges in Frankfurt, Vienna, Ljubljana, Prague, Budapest, Zagreb, Malta and Sofia as they use the Xetra T7 system.

The exchanges came back online around 0930 GMT.

The German stock exchange’s cash markets generated a turnover of 159.8 billion euros ($179.5 billion) in May.

Some European bond and stocks futures affected by the Xetra issue have also resumed trading.