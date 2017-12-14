FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German court rules against foreign intelligence mass communication surveillance
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film, TV for $52 billion
Business
Disney buying Fox film, TV for $52 billion
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
U.S.
Fierce winds to intensify as California wildfire grows
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
Business
Norwegian Air ramps up transatlantic fare war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 14, 2017 / 6:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German court rules against foreign intelligence mass communication surveillance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign intelligence agency (BND) must not store the metadata - such as phone numbers - of international phone calls for the purpose of intelligence analysis, a court rules on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of the German Federal Intelligence Agency (BND) is pictured at the 60th anniversary of the founding of the BND in Berlin, Germany, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Surveillance is a sensitive issue in Germany after the abuses by the Gestapo during the Nazi era and the Stasi in Communist East Germany during the Cold War. Whistleblower Edward Snowden’s revelations about the United States spying on Germany also caused upset.

Media freedom organization Reporters Without Borders filed a lawsuit in June 2015 against the BND, saying it had breached the organization’s secrecy and harmed the partners and reporters it worked with.

“The verdict shows that it pays off when human rights organizations defend themselves against the mass storage of data by the BND,” said Christian Mihr, the organization’s director in Berlin.

Reporters Without Borders said the court decision would strengthen its work because persecuted reporters from authoritarian states have to rely on their communication with the organization remaining confidential.

Asked about the ruling, the BND said it would wait for the verdict’s legal justification to be evaluated.

Reporting By Riham Alkousaa Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.