Health News
East German state quarantines zone around African swine fever find in wild boar

HAMBURG (Reuters) - The east German state of Brandenburg, where a case of African swine fever (ASF) was confirmed in a wild boar on Thursday, said it will impose a 15-kilometre quarantine zone around the area where the case was discovered.

Brandenburg state heath minister Ursula Nonnemacher said the movement of farm animals in the Spree-Neisse area will be restricted and the public banned from entering a 3 kilometer-radius central quarantine zone while investigations are underway.

Corn harvesting is also being banned in the Spree-Neisse area where the case was confirmed, as wild boar often hide in corn fields, she said.

A ban on hunting has also been introduced while a search for any more dead wild boar is made.

