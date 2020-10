FILE PHOTO: A note reading "African swine fever in wild pigs, key area" near Gross Drewitz, Spree-Neisse, Germany September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Six more cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The new discoveries bring the total number of confirmed cases to 46 since the first one on Sept. 10. All were in wild animals with no farm pigs affected, the ministry said.