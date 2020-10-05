No tax increases in Germany during the pandemic: Economy Minister

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier arrives for a news conference after informal talks of the EU Trade Ministers in Berlin, Germany, September 21, 2020. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should not raise taxes during the pandemic, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, adding that there was a case for lowering taxes in some areas, such as for high-earning skilled workers.

“On taxation, I want to make it clear that my view is that no taxes should be raised in this pandemic,” he told ARD Morgen Magazine, adding that Germany had benefited from having a stable tax regime for the past seven years.

He added that there was a case for lowering taxes, especially for high-earning skilled workers, but said Germany had to be reasonable here.