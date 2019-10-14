Cyber Risk
October 14, 2019 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany won't bar any 5G vendors on up-front basis: spokesman

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has set rules governing 5G mobile networks that will not exclude any equipment vendors on an up-front basis, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

“Essentially our approach is as follows: We are not taking a pre-emptive decision to ban any actor, or any company,” Seibert told a news conference.

Officials said that a detailed ‘security catalogue’, setting technical and governance criteria for 5G networks, would be published shortly.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below