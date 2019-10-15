New German telecom rules don't exclude Huawei

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured at the Hanover trade fair, in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s federal network regulator on Tuesday unveiled rules for the build-out of 5G mobile networks that, in a snub to the United States, do not exclude China’s Huawei Technologies.

Under the new rules, which will become law by the end of this year or early in 2020, operators have to guarantee that no information is shared with foreign authorities.

“The requirements are not specifically directed at individual vendors,” said a spokesman for the federal regulator BNetzA, adding that further regulation will be introduced if required.

According to the rules, critical infrastructure will be subject to a certification process.

The United States has piled pressure on its allies to shut out Huawei, the leading telecoms equipment vendor with a global market share of 28%, saying its gear contained ‘back doors’ that would enable China to spy on other countries.