Bids top 6 billion euros in Germany's 5G auction

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s auction of frequencies for fifth-generation mobile services, into its 10th week, has drawn 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in bids.

The amount raised in a record 405 auction rounds for the 41 blocks on offer has exceeded forecasts as operators slug it out to secure spectrum to run ‘smart’ factories and offer super-fast broadband to the home.

Market leader Deutsche Telekom has complained that the regulator has forced up prices by offering too little spectrum.

Deutsche Telekom leads in 13 of the blocks, with competitor Vodafone ahead in 12 and Telefonica Deutschland in eight, according to auction results published by the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA).